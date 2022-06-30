Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS NICFF remained flat at $$22.90 during trading hours on Thursday. Nichias has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.
About Nichias (Get Rating)
