NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.6 days.

OTCMKTS NGKIF remained flat at $$13.34 on Thursday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. NGK Insulators has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Get NGK Insulators alerts:

About NGK Insulators (Get Rating)

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Insulators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Insulators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.