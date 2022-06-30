NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.6 days.
OTCMKTS NGKIF remained flat at $$13.34 on Thursday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. NGK Insulators has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.25.
About NGK Insulators
