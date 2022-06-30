NFT Index 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,693.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $533.46 or 0.02661973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,693.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,044.97 or 1.00025071 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

