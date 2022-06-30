NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

