NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $76.00 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

