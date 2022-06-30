NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Lowered to $70.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NXRT opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

