NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Lowered to $70.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.
NXRT opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
