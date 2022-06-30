New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,223. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

