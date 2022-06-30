New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $726,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.28. 36,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

