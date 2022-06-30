New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 966 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 530,230 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $69.10. 59,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

