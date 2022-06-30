New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 698 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

KO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.