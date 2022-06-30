New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $756,928,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,472,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,453,000 after purchasing an additional 453,085 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $28.40. 16,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $47.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

