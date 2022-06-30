New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,349. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

