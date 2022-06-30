New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,846,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 67,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.82. 259,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,787,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

