New England Research & Management Inc. Has $955,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.