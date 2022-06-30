New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.82. 112,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.