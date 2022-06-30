New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,800 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 18,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.12. 43,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.39 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.