New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,477. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

