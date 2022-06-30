New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCAGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from New Century AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NCA opened at GBX 76 ($0.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.98. New Century AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.29). The firm has a market cap of £5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Michael David Barnard bought 30,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,745.16 ($31,585.28).

New Century AIM VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Century AIM VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in long term capital growth through investment in unquoted companies and a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies primarily quoted on AIM. The fund may also invest in companies traded on the OFEX trading facility.

See Also

Dividend History for New Century AIM VCT (LON:NCA)

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.