New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from New Century AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NCA opened at GBX 76 ($0.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.98. New Century AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.29). The firm has a market cap of £5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Michael David Barnard bought 30,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,745.16 ($31,585.28).

New Century AIM VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in long term capital growth through investment in unquoted companies and a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies primarily quoted on AIM. The fund may also invest in companies traded on the OFEX trading facility.

