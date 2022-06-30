Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading Down 3.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 62,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 127,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEVDF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

