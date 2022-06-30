Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind bought 5,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

NHS opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

