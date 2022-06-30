National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

EYE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

