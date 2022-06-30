National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.81

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 1242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

