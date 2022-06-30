National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) were up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 1,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. National Bankshares downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
