National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) were up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 1,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. National Bankshares downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 148,009 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 155,846 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

