National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark increased their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.23.

BCE opened at C$63.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. The firm has a market cap of C$57.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59. BCE has a 52 week low of C$60.83 and a 52 week high of C$74.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.61.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.41%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

