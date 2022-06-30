Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $54,237.80 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $54,237.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 577 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $20,852.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $83,778.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. 1,305,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 44,900.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

