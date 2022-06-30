Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nanophase Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 1,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,598. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.