Namecoin (NMC) One Day Volume Hits $6,614.00

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $6,614.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00006117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00521334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00283035 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011824 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.