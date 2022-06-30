Nabox (NABOX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Nabox has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nabox coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Nabox has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $662,609.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.28 or 0.01782265 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00192545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00077241 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015953 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,902,691,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

