Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.95. The company has a market capitalization of £169.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93. Mulberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.75 ($4.77).

MUL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Mulberry Group from GBX 357 ($4.38) to GBX 340 ($4.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

