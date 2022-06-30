MTY Food Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.80 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTY. CIBC boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$51.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$72.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.11%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

