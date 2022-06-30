Morgan Stanley Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $100.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIS. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.04.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

