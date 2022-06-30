MONK (MONK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

MONK (MONK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $16,431.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars.

