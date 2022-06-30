MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,309 shares of company stock worth $31,453,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $23.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.43. 11,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

