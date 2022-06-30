MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.
A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,309 shares of company stock worth $31,453,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MDB traded down $23.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.43. 11,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.
MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
