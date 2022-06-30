MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,309 shares of company stock valued at $31,453,225 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.82.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $15.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.50. 21,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

