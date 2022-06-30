Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Decreased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.