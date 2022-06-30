monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 7.4%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.91 and last traded at $100.91. 2,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 671,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.93.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.04. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in monday.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after buying an additional 97,904 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $3,227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

