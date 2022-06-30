Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Update

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBARF traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.40. Monarch Mining has a 52 week low of 0.32 and a 52 week high of 0.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Monarch Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price target for the company.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

