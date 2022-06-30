Monarch Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

