Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,969,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 16.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AES by 23.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

