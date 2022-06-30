Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $193.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $157.19 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

