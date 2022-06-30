Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

WBA opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

