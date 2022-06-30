MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $130,188.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,085.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.83 or 0.05353961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00265784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00575013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00075487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00520372 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

