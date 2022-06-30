Mint Club (MINT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $778,746.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Mint Club has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $778,746.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000239 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

