MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. MillerKnoll updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 13,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $245,927,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $68,747,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.