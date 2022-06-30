Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 15.29 and a current ratio of 15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.00 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76.
Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)
