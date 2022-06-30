Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 134,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 189,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

