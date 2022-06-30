MicroBitcoin Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $249,138.76 and $18.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

