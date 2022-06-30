MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

MGM opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 130.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

