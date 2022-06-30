MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXH. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of CXH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. 1,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,061. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.