MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $76.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

